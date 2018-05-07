Prepare Your Taste Buds For the Forest Preserve’s ‘Food Truck Fridays’ Program

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s ‘Food Truck Fridays’ program revs up June 1 and rolls through Aug. 24 at four forest preserves. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

After a delicious debut in 2017, the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Food Truck Fridays” program will cruise into its second year with extra helpings of food and fun. Twelve food truck feasts will take place from 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, June 1-Aug. 24. The Forest Preserve is scheduling more trucks this year, and the goal is to have three food trucks and one dessert truck at all of the scheduled dates. Four preserves will each host one “Food Truck Fridays” session per month. The food trucks will be on-site at Hammel Woods – Crumby Recreation Area in Shorewood, June 1, July 6 and Aug. 3; Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox, June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10; Whalon Lake in Naperville, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17; and Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill, June 22, July 27 and Aug. 24. WJOL’s own Kevin Kollins will broadcast live from the June 1 program at Hammel Woods.

If you want a taste of what’s to come, June’s lineup might just make your mouth water:

June 1, Hammel Woods – Crumby Recreation Area: Smokin’ Z BBQ, The Fat Shallot, Lucy’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

June 8, Hickory Creek Barrens: Grumpy Gaucho, The Fat Shallot and Cupcakes for Courage.

June 15, Whalon Lake: Ofrenda Food Truck, Brother George’s BBQ, Lucy’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

June 22, Prairie Bluff: Grumpy Gaucho, Tacos Maui, Ugly Truckin Sandwiches and Cupcakes for Courage.

For more details on each food truck date, visit the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.