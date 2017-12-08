Prescription Take Back In Bolingbrook

Expired or unused prescriptions can be dropped off at the Bolingbrook Police Department this Saturday, December 9th. The Prescription Drug Take Back will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m at 375 W. Briarcliff Road. Expired or unused medications are a “public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse” according to the Bolingbrook Police Department. Unused drugs that are flushed down the toilet may contaminate our lakes, streams and groundwater causing harm to humans, wildlife and vegetation. Accepted items will be expired prescription drugs, unwanted or unused prescription drugs, over the counter drugs, patches, vitamins and syrups, ointments and creams. Items not accepted include, syringes, illicit drugs, injectable drugs, oxygen containers and medical equipment.