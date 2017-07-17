Presence Health Hopes to Raise Awareness of Deadly Condition

FILE - This 2006 colorized scanning electron micrograph image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of the Escherichia coli bacteria. E. coli is one of the germs that can cause sepsis. Once misleadingly called blood poisoning or a bloodstream infection, sepsis occurs when the body goes into overdrive while fighting an infection, sort of friendly fire that injures its own tissue. The cascade of inflammation and other damage leads to shock, amputations, organ failure or death. (Janice Carr/CDC via AP)

U.S. hospitals are seeing a sharp rise in cases of sepsis. Presence Health hopes to bring awareness to the potentially deadly condition by being the primary sponsorship of the 4th Annual Sepsis Challenge 5k Run and Walk. Organizer Laura Messineo with the Illinois Sepsis Challenge says sepsis is a life threatening condition.

Sepsis happens every 2 minutes to someone in the U.S. and they die from sepsis which is more than from breast cancer, prostate cancer and AIDS combined.

Messineo says sepsis can occur with any type of infection.

Presence Health hopes to raise awareness of this deadly condition. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sepsis Alliance, the leading nonprofit patient advocacy organization in the U.S. promoting sepsis awareness. A new government report out this week suggests that cases of sepsis tripled from 2005 to 2014, resulting in over a million hospital stays by 2014. Experts who study sepsis say the reported increase is a reflection of how doctors are getting better at identifying it. Other experts say the sepsis rates are rising because the population is aging, and that people with serious illnesses, who are more likely to get sepsis, are living longer thanks to better medicine.

The 5k run and walk will be held Saturday, July 29th in Orland Park’s Centennial Park along 153rd Street to volunteer or participate go to IllinoisSepsisChallenge.