Presence Health Signs Letter of Intent with Ascension to Join Amita Health

Ascension, the nation’s leading Catholic and non-profit health system, and Presence Health, a leading Catholic health system in Illinois, have signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) for Presence Health to join Ascension and become part of AMITA Health. Through this agreement, Presence Health would add its medical centers, outpatient facilities and other sites of care to the integrated health system of AMITA Health. All Presence Health facilities would become part of AMITA Health except Presence Life Connections, which would join Ascension Living, Ascension’s senior care subsidiary.