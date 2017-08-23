Presence St. Joseph Medical Center To Become AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center If Merger Is Approved

Presence St. Joseph Medical Center will no longer be called Presence. A letter of intent will join Presence Health with Ascension and become a part of AMITA Health. Presence Health will add 12 hospitals to the AMITA Health System. If approved, Presence St. Joseph Medical Center will eventually be called AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center. Presence Health President and CEO Michael Englehart tells the Scott Slocum show that the merger should not affect staff at St. Joseph’s. All of the staff’s at St. Joe’s will remain and says more resources will be brought in to make the hospital even stronger.

Presence Health is the largest Catholic health system in Illinois and it will join the largest Catholic non-for-profit health care system in the country — Ascension.

Presence Health’s mission includes serving a significant amount of Medicaid patients. Englehart believes the merger will help even more low income patients.

In 2015 Adventist Midwest Health and Alexian Brothers Health System joined to form AMITA Health encompassing 9 hospitals. Englehart feels confident the FTC and Illinois Health Planning Board will no issues with the merger as the “hospitals don’t touch each other,” but are “complimentary.”