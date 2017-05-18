Presence St. Joseph Medical Center Nurses Voting On Contract Proposal

In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2014 photo, organ procurement coordinator Lindsey Cook performs a bronchoscopy and removes mucus from the lungs of an organ donor at Mid-America Transplant Services in St. Louis. Nurses like Cook perform this procedure every 4 to 6 hours to keep the lungs clear as a body is kept viable while waiting to donate its organs. (AP Photo/Whitney Curtis)

More than 200 nurses have already cast their vote on the latest contract proposal from Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. The voting will continue until 8pm tonight and pick up again on Friday from 8am until 2pm. Pat Meade spokesperson for the nurses association says one of the sticking points for nurses was a glitch that allowed new hires to be paid more than veteran nurses. Meade says the current contract proposal remedies that.

Another sticking point is the ratio of nurses to patients. After the nurses vote, they will have an exit interview to check off which parts of the contract they liked and which they didn’t. If the latest contract is rejected, nurses will go back to the bargaining table, but they will do so armed with exit polling giving a clear indication of issues most important to nurses.