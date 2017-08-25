Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient Speaks Sept. 19 at Lewis University

Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient will speak at Lewis University in September. As part of Latino Heritage Month, Lewis University will host Sylvia Mendez, an American civil rights activist on September 19th between 12:30 and 1:45pm in the Student Union on Lewis’ main campus on Route 53.The event is free and open to the public. Mendez played an instrumental role in the Mendez v. Westminster case, the landmark desegregation case. Mendez won the case and helped make California the first state in the nation to end school segregation. Seven years later, Mendez served as significant precedent for the NAACP in its U.S. Supreme Court school desegregation case Brown v. Board of Education.

In 2011, President Barack Obama presented Sylvia Mendez with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. The entire Lewis community celebrates Latino Heritage Month as a framework for understanding Latino history and culture and the contemporary triumphs and struggles of Latinos.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Office of Multicultural Student Services at lewisu.edu/omss or call (815) 836-5538.