Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, speaks as J.B. Pritzker looks on at the Economic Club of Chicago in Chicago on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. Clinton visited Chicago for two appearances, including a speech to a business group, and she is expected to stump for Quinn in his bid for re-election. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate J.B. Pritzker has announced that his campaign will be opening a campaign office in Joliet this weekend. On Sunday September 17th at 3:00 p.m. the democratic candidate for Governor will host a grand opening at the office at 210 N. Hammes Ave. in Joliet in Suite 203. Pritzker is one of seven candidates that is running for the democratic nomination and announced his candidacy in April of this year.