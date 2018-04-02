Pritzker Chips In Another $7 Million
J.B. Pritzker is taking out his own checkbook again to finance his Democratic challenge to Governor Rauner. State Board of Elections filings show that Pritzker last week gave his campaign committee another seven-million-dollar contribution. The brings to nearly 77-million dollars the amount of his own fortune that the billionaire Hyatt heir has given to his campaign. Pritzker is listed as the fifth-richest person in Illinois and he’s in a battle with Rauner, who’s given 50-million-dollars of his own money to the campaign.

