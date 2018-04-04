Pro Basketball, Baseball Leagues Want Cut Of Illinois Sports Betting

The NBA and MLB are okay with Illinois legalizing sports betting, as long as they get their cut. Representatives from Major League Baseball and the NBA told Illinois lawmakers yesterday that if the state allows for sports books in the state, they want an ‘integrity fee’ to make sure they can keep their games fair. Gambling supporters in Illinois say the fee would essentially kill any profit to be made from legal sports betting. Illinois is looking at a proposal to open-up sports betting, but only if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it.