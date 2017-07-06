Pro-Life Protest in Joliet on Friday
By Evan Bredeson
Jul 6, 2017 @ 10:17 PM

The Pro-Life Acton League will be in Joliet and Shorewood on Friday launching a new campaign entitled, “They Were Our Brothers and Sisters.” The Pro-Life Action League was founded by Joe Scheidler in 1980 with the aim of saving babies from abortion through direct action. Their new campaign will consisted on pro-life supporters praying and protesting at busy intersections along major roadways. The protest signs will contain poster-sized images of aborted babies. The following is a list of locations in the Joliet for Friday’s protest:

9:00-10:30 Joliet Jefferson Street and N. Larkin Avenue

11:30-1:00 Shorewood Route 59 and Black Road

3:00-4:30 Joliet Route 59 and Caton Farm Road

