A 49-year-old Vernon Hills man was jailed after prosecutors asked the court to revoke his probation. Varnado Davis pleaded guilty in April of 2016 to a count of aggravated battery after he spit in a Joliet police officer’s face. Davis was given two years probation as a result of his plea. Davis was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility, his bond was set at $50,000.