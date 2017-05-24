A Productive Session Monday At The Bargaining Table For Presence Nurses

In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2014 photo, organ procurement coordinator Lindsey Cook performs a bronchoscopy and removes mucus from the lungs of an organ donor at Mid-America Transplant Services in St. Louis. Nurses like Cook perform this procedure every 4 to 6 hours to keep the lungs clear as a body is kept viable while waiting to donate its organs. (AP Photo/Whitney Curtis)

Presence St. Joseph Medical Center nurses are back at the bargaining table for the second day this week. Illinois Nurses Association’s Joliet local union spokesperson, Pat Meade says they had a productive session on Monday. Nurses hope a new proposed wage scale will give veteran nurses a pay pump to include experience from working at other hospitals. Another sticking point is the ratio of nurses to patients. Meade hopes a contract can be reached sooner rather than later.

Back to the bargaining table today, after having Tuesday off. Negotiations heated up after nurses voted to authorize a strike vote on May 10th. The nurses’ contract expired May 13th.