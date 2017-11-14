Prom Runway Show to Benefit Habitat for Humanity

This Sunday November 15th local high school students will participate in a runway show to benefit the Will County Habitat of Humanity’s First All Women Build. The 2018 “Ask Me to the Prom Runway Show” will take place this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at The Space, 610 Moen Avenue in Rockdale. Models will come from Joliet Catholic, Joliet West, Joliet Central, Minooka, Plainfield South, Plainfield East, Providence, Yorkville and Benet Academy. Dresses will be supplied by Ask Dress Boutique. Tickets can be purchased at the door and cost $20 for adults and $10 for students.