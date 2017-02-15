SONY DSC

Property Values In Joliet On The Rise

Property values in the city of Joliet are the rise. Mayor Bob O’Dekirk tells WJOL that Joliet’s estimated assessed value of properties has gone up 5-percent, that’s the biggest jump since 2009. There is very little bond debt and Joliet’s reserve funds are 52-million dollars—although the Mayor says he’d like it to be 60-million dollars with the idea being if there is a disaster they can still pay bills and payroll for several months. Revenue from the Riverboats is holding steady at about 18-million dollars a year. Video gaming has helped local businesses but O’Dekirk says he won’t issue permits to new businesses wanting to operate video gaming.

