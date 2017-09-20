Prostate Cancer Is Treatable If Caught Early; September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Thai Nguyen from Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center says, prostate cancer is the third leading cause of death for men.

Adult men of all ages should get a prostate exam and TSA test. Dr. Nguyen explains some of the symptoms associated with prostate cancer, they blood in the urine, getting up a lot at night to urinate, poor appetite and unexplained weight loss.

Dr. Nguyen says if prostate cancer is detected early it has a high recovery rate. You are two to three times more likely to get prostate cancer if your father or brother has prostate cancer. Also African American men are genetically at risk for prostate cancer — being twice as likely to be diagnosed. The test is simple, with a 30 second physical exam and a blood draw. Men should start getting screened for prostate cancer at age 50 but African American men or if there is a history of prostate cancer in your family screenings should begin at age 40. For a screening call the Presence Health info line at 877-737-4636.