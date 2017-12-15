Providence Catholic Basketball Team Hosts St. Augustine of Austrailia
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Dec 15, 2017 @ 6:52 AM

Providence Catholic High School hosted and international basketball game Thursday night against St. Augustine’s of Sydney, Australia. The Celtics topped St. Augustine’s 47-34. The Australian school is on a six city tour to play Augustinian schools like Providence around the country. They are in Chicago this week after making stops in Boston, Philadelphia and Dallas. St. Augustine’s will end their trip in Los Angeles next week before heading back down under.

Related Content

State’s Attorney Helps Joliet Police Purchase New ...
Will County Clerk Announces Retirement
White Will Run Again For Secretary Of State
Missing Homer Teenage Boy Found Miles Away
Democrats Want Governor Rauner To Comment On AHCA
Amazon Helps the Bottom Line Of Joliet Junior Coll...
Comments