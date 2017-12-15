Providence Catholic High School hosted and international basketball game Thursday night against St. Augustine’s of Sydney, Australia. The Celtics topped St. Augustine’s 47-34. The Australian school is on a six city tour to play Augustinian schools like Providence around the country. They are in Chicago this week after making stops in Boston, Philadelphia and Dallas. St. Augustine’s will end their trip in Los Angeles next week before heading back down under.
Providence Catholic Basketball Team Hosts St. Augustine of Austrailia
