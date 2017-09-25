Providence Catholic High School Breaks Ground On New Student Commons Named After Major Contributor

Providence Catholic High School officially broke ground on their 6-million dollar student commons and cafeteria on September 19th. The 21,800 square feet space is the most ambitious fundraising campaign in the school’s 99-year history. More than 635 parents and alumni have pledged their support to this historic project, including 97-percent of faculty and staff. The campaign included two of the largest gifts in the school’s history and has led to the naming of the facility as the “LaVerne and Dorothy Brown Student Commons.” Rev. Richard McGrath, president of the school says, “The Browns have helped us realize our dreams of creating a space for students, parents and alumni to gather.”

New Lenox Mayor Tim Balderman says, “Providence Catholic is the jewel of this community.” Will County Executive Larry Walsh, who had six children graduate from Providence Catholic added, “This is a great project for the school and for the community. As parents, we should not think of this as an expense, but as an investment for our children and their education.”

The student center is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2018 which will coincide with the school’s 100th anniversary.