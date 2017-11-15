Providence Catholic Open House This Sunday

This Sunday, November 19th, Providence Catholic High School is inviting you to their annual open house. All grad school students and their families are invited to experience Providence Catholic’s family friendly atmosphere first-hand. Administrators, teachers, coaches and students will be on hand to answer any all questions prospective students and their families may have. The annual Providence Catholic Open House will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday November 19th.