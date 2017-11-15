Providence Catholic Open House This Sunday
By Evan Bredeson
|
Nov 15, 2017 @ 5:00 PM

This Sunday, November 19th, Providence Catholic High School is inviting you to their annual open house. All grad school students and their families are invited to experience Providence Catholic’s family friendly atmosphere first-hand. Administrators, teachers, coaches and students will be on hand to answer any all questions prospective students and their families may have. The annual Providence Catholic Open House will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday November 19th.

Related Content

Rauner Rejects State DACA Law Idea
Driver Charged In Fatal Crash On I-80 This Week, S...
New Lenox to Hold Meeting Regarding Incidents on P...
Joliet City Council to Discuss Ownership of Collin...
ComEd Sponsors Rialto’s “Home For The ...
JTHS Pink Heals Volleyball Game Raises Over $11,00...
Comments