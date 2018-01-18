Providence Coach Retires

Providence Catholic High School wrestling coach is retiring. Coach Keith Healy started at Providence in 1992, coming from St. Laurence High School. In his 26 years as head coach, Healy has captured eight Catholic league championships. He received the Chicago Catholic League Lawless Coach of the year eight times. Healy was named in June of 2017, the National Wrestling Coach of the Year. He has led his team to one 4th place finish most recently in 2016 and has three, 3rd place finishes and six IHSA State championships. No word on a replacement yet.