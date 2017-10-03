Providence Sends Statement to Families Regarding Shots Fired at Football Game Friday Night

The following is the complete statement sent via email to Providence families from Principal Dr. John R. Harper, regarding shots fired near the football game against Chicago Hope Academy Friday night:

“Dear Celtic Families,

On Friday, September 29, Providence Catholic High School played a football game against Hope Academy at their home field, Altgeld Park in Chicago. Approximately 3 minutes into the game, gunshots were heard from outside the stadium at a nearby intersection. Student-athletes, fans and coaching staff were instructed to lay low “on the ground” as a precaution until that situation was assured safe.

We are pleased to report that no one from either team was hurt and within a few minutes, Chicago Police were on site and the officials resumed the game. A Chicago police commander reassured Providence Catholic Athletic Director, Doug Ternik, that the situation was isolated and not related to the game inside the stadium. Chicago Police remained at the stadium until the conclusion of the game as a precaution. The game concluded with a running clock at approximately 9:30 pm without any further issues with both teams.

Administration has met with several of the football players, cheerleaders and coaches who attended Friday night’s game to discuss the incident. Providence Catholic High School will provide any necessary support and resources to students affected in this incident. Hope Academy reported that Friday’s game was fully staffed with four off duty Chicago Police officers on site providing security. Providence Catholic, Hope Academy and the Chicago Catholic League will carefully review security plans, procedures and logistics for future athletic events to ensure that all student athletes, teams and fans are in a secure and safe environment.

If you have any concerns regarding this incident, please do not hesitate to contact me at jharper@providencecatholic.org.

In Truth, Unity and Love,

Dr. John R. Harper

Principal”