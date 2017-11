Veteran visitors, volunteers and associates of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center (PSJMC) were treated to a free meal on Monday, Nov 13, in honor of Veterans Day.

Phillip Pitchford, U.S. Army Veteran and Manger of Security for PSJMC (far right) shakes hands with Donald Koskiewicz, U.S. Air Force Veteran and Volunteer for PSJMC (far left) as Brian Braggs, U.S. Army Veteran and Security Officer for PSJMC (center) smiles with pride at his fellow veteran.