Public Invited For Cake, Champagne And Tour Of Rialto’s 90th Year In Reveiw

The Rialto Square Theatre is inviting the public to their open house on Wednesday, May 24th to help celebrate their 90th Year in Review. It’s free of charge and the festivities begin at 5pm. Jack Ericksen, marketing and development director for the Rialto says the public will get a behind the scenes tour of the green room and see all the famous signatures of performers over the years. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Bob Hope.

There will complimentary cake from Milano Bakery and a champagne toast. It’s free and open to the public, the Rialto’s 90th Year in Review from 5 to 6:30pm this Wednesday, May 24th.