Public Invited To Express Concerns Over Proposed Garnsey Avenue Over Spring Creek Bridge Project

The City of Joliet is holding a public hearing to present the improvements to the Garnsey Avenue Over Spring Creek Bridge. The hearing will be held tonight at Joliet City Hall at 6:30pm. The Garnsey project is tentatively scheduled for the summer and fall of 2019. The proposed project consists of removing and replacing the existing bridge structure north of East Jackson Street. Access to crossing Spring Creek at Garnsey Avenue will be closed for about 5 months. The Joliet Department of Public Works is accepting comments on the adverse impacts of the Garnsey Avenue closure on local businesses and residents.