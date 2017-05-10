Public Invited To Honor Fallen Officers During National Police Week

The public is invited to take part in a Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Thursday, May 11th to honor fallen officers. The Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will begin with a mass at 10:30 with Father Chris at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Briggs Street in Joliet.

In honor of National Police Week where memorial ceremonies will be held in Washington DC and across the nation, Joliet police officers as well as Will County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police will present this moving ceremony dedicated to area officers who have lost their lives in the line duty. There will be a procession from Briggs Street to the Courthouse following the mass. The Memorial Ceremony will begin at noon at the Will County Courthouse Memorial – North Lawn with a wreath laying ceremony and a roll call in memoriam for all the Will County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

Pictured at WJOL studios: from left, Deputy Chief Ron Huff from Lockport Police Department and Ed Clark from the Crest Hill PD