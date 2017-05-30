Public Invited To See Designs Of Chicago Street Re-Opening In Joliet

The City of Joliet will hold an informational public meeting to present the reconstruction and re-opening of Chicago Street from Washington to Van Buren Streets. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at Joliet City Hall on Wednesday, May 31st between 4pm and 7pm.

The proposed improvements consist of a new roadway alignment reconnecting Chicago Street from Washington Street to Jefferson Street and reconstruction of Chicago Street form Jefferson Street to Van Buren Street. Chicago Street will consist of one 12-foot lane in each direction. The traffic signal at Chicago and Jefferson will modernized. Plus resurfacing of Jefferson Street from Ottawa Street to Scott Street. The public can observe exhibits on display and interact with the project team who will be available to answer questions. Construction could begin in 2018.

Picture: Chicago Street Artist rendering