Public And Local Leaders Applaud Park District Investment On the East Side of Joliet

The future of the Nowell Park Recreation Center looks bright. A public meeting was held Thursday night and both the public and local leaders were pleased that the Joliet Park District is investing on the East Side of Joliet. Park Board President Sue Gulas tells the Scott Slocum that a little more than 50-percent of referendum money is being invested on the East Side. Of the 19.5 million dollar bond referendum, over 12-million will be spent on the East Side.

The design of Nowell Park Recreation Center is completed and approved and now it will be bid on by companies that want to build it. The plan also has three to four multi-purpose rooms for programs and parties, as well as a pre-school room with the intention of offering pre-school programs on the east side of town. The facility is measured at more than 30-thousand square feet. Park District Executive Director Tom Carstens expects shovels will be in the ground by this August. With an opening of November in 2018.

This center was part of a 19.5 million dollar bond referendum approved by voters in November of 2014.