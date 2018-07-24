Public Meeting Brings Hundreds Of Plainfield Residents To Village Hall

An informational meeting last night in Plainfield saw record crowds and overflow rooms to accommodate residents speaking out against a proposed trucking terminal. GP Transco wants to open a terminal on Renwick Road, just west of I-55. The terminal could bring anywhere from 300 to 1300 semis daily depending on which traffic study you’re referencing. Residents are urging Plainfieild residents to join their Facebook page, called Stop this now folks.

The full city council is expected to vote on a special use permit for GP Transco on August 6th, but no indication on how the council will vote.