Public Meeting On New Diverging Diamond Interchange at Houbolt Road and I-80

The City of Joliet and Houbolt Road Extension JV, LLC invite the public to attend an Open House meeting on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at the Joliet Junior College Event Center. The purpose of this meeting is to learn more about the proposed projects, which include a southern extension of Houbolt Road over the Des Plaines River and a new diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 80. This public-private agreement between the State of Illinois, City of Joliet, Will County, and CenterPoint Properties will reduce congestion on local and state routes, promote public safety, create new jobs and improve the local economy.

At the Open House, visitors will be able to discuss the projects with City officials and project leaders, while also viewing renderings of the improvements and an animated visualization of the new diverging diamond interchange at Houbolt Road and I-80. A tentative construction schedule will also be available.

These projects, first announced in 2016, include a privately financed 1.5-mile long extension of Houbolt Road from US Route 6 to Schweitzer Road with a new bridge over the Des Plaines River, as well as other public improvements along Hollywood Road from US Route 6 to I-80. Also planned is a new bridge over the Tributary to the Rock Run South to reduce flooding, and a new multi-use path extension to the Lower Rock Run Preserve. When completed, these projects will provide a new, direct route between I-80 and local intermodal facilities, while reducing truck traffic along Illinois Route 53.

The City of Joliet is also working closely with the Forest Preserve District of Will County on the pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, storm water management, and an ecological restoration initiative within the Preserve.

The event will be held at the Joliet Junior College Event Center, in Rooms 2001 and 2002, located at 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet.