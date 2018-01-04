Public/Private Donations Meet Veteran Community Needs

The Will County Veterans Assistance Commission received a generous donation from Cadence Premier Logistics and the Illinois Trucking Association. Two semi-trailers filled with water, diapers, cleaning supplies and other items were delivered to the Joliet Armory for distribution to veterans living in Will County.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh says “We are grateful to the incredible generosity of Rocky Caylor and Cadence Premier Logistics and the Illinois Trucking Association for gathering these important supplies for the benefit of our veterans.”

Caylor said Cadence wanted to do something to “give back” to Will County, where the company operates its intermodal center. Caylor said he reached out to Walsh for some ideas and Walsh suggested working with the county’s Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC).

Caylor said, they collected more than 40,000 pounds of goods for veterans. He served in the United States Marine Corps for six years and says he was happy to do anything he could to help our veterans.”

Kristi McNichol, Superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission, said she “loves the idea of combining private, county, and state government in order to meet veteran community needs.”

For more information about the Veterans Assistance Commission, call (815) 740-8389.