Public Urged To Attend Meetings On Proposed Northpoint Development

Two meetings on the same night could determine the future of a controversial 22-hundred acre logistics site in Elwood. The Joliet City council will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19th to discuss a zoning change for a parcel of land. Katie Hunt with the grass roots organization, Just Say No to Northpoint explains. Loand just north of Noel Road and Route 53 change the land from agricultural to industrial. The planning and zoning committee was tied on the issue so now it’s going to the full Joliet City Council.

Then at 7pm, the same night, the Elwood Village planning and zoning committee will discuss a zoning request to benefit Northpoint.

The Compass Business Park would be bigger than Centerpoint. Elwood says if NorthPoint is built, then they can retire a 38-million dollar debt. Opponents to Northpoint says the Compass Business Park will add 53-thousand more trucks to the roads everyday. The quality of life for people who live and work in Elwood and Manhattan would drastically change with more trucks, pollution and noise. Home property values could plummet when you’re next door to a warehouse space.

The Illinois Sierra Club has called for a moratorium on new warehouses and distribution centers in Will County. If you’re opposed to Northpoint you can sign a petition at No2northpoint.com.