Pumpkin Pitch & Document Shred

A Lewis University student loads jack-o-lantern onto a catapult to be pitched into the compost container. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Land Use Department.)

The Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division and Lewis University once again are teaming up to offer an environmentally sound way to get rid of jack-o-lanterns and documents.

The fourth annual Pumpkin Composting Collection and second Fall Shredding Event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4, at Lewis University, 1 University Parkway, Romeoville. Lewis physics students will be on hand to help those who would like to try sending their pumpkins flying through the air on a catapult.

Some lucky participants will win prizes from the University of Illinois Extension Office, the Will County Farm Bureau, Will County and Lewis University.

Follow the signs to the south parking area of Lewis University. People of all ages are welcome. Pumpkins must be “naked.” Pumpkins with candles, bags or boxes will not be allowed. There is a limit of five pumpkins per person. Participants may toss, roll or catapult their pumpkins and gourds.

At the 2016 event, nearly 2,000 pounds of pumpkins were pitched and nearly 3,000 pounds of documents shredded.

“Fall is the best time to start a compost. If you don’t have one in your back yard, bring your pumpkin to us. When we keep pumpkins out of the landfill, we preserve our natural resources,” said Will County Executive Larry Walsh.

Marta Keane, Recycling Program Specialist with the Resource Recovery and Energy Division, agreed. “Lewis University began collecting food scraps on campus and sending them to a professional compost facility four years ago. We are partnering to encourage more food scrap composting throughout Will County and are looking forward to seeing some flying pumpkins launched from the Physics Department’s catapult.”

For additional information about the event go to www.willcountygreen.com. Information about how to start a compost can also be found there. The Land Use Department is under the County Executive’s office and is led by Director Curt Paddock.