“Puppy Mills” Banned in Crest Hill

On Monday, the Crest Hill City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that requires pet stores to only sell animals that come from a nonprofit animal care facility, animal shelter or animal rescue organization. The ordinance essentially bans so called “puppy mills” which offers the public animals obtained from large scale commercial breeders. Crest Hill passed their ordinance after a state appellate court ruled in favor of a similar law which banned “puppy mills” in Chicago. Last week, California enacted a law which will ban similar stores statewide beginning in 2019.