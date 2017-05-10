Queasy Yet Fascinating For Lincoln-Way East Students In Livestream Of Autopsy
By Monica DeSantis
|
May 10, 2017 @ 8:58 AM

Science class is changing. Dissecting a frog decades ago is being replaced with livestreams of a human autopsy. Linconl-Way East students had a chance to take part in “Live from the Morgue. It’s a livestream autopsy. Teachers at Lincoln-Way East first heard about the opportunity in November while attending the Norther Illinois Science Educators conference.

Founder of the Autopsy Center of Chicago, Dr. Ben Margolis, welcomed students from Lincoln-Way East and Barrington high schools to observe the autopsy. Students’ attention was completely captured throughout the procedure as Margolis narrated his autopsy of the body. Student Frankie Gonzalez said he was, “shocked queasy, yet fascinated.” Students were able to ask questions via Twitter, live during the autopsy of a human being.

Related Content

A Frankfort Man Dies In Two Vehicle Crash
Rialto Reaches Interim Management Agreement
Joliet Residents Invited To Community Meeting To D...
Bolingbrook High School Senior Finalist For U.S. A...
Citizen’s Police Academy
Man Crashes Into New Lenox Garage And Drives Off
Comments