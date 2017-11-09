Quick Actions Of Troopers Saves Woman’s Life

Two Illinois State Police District 15 Troopers are credited with saving a woman’s life Tuesday evening. The woman found unconscious with no signs of breathing or a pulse.

Trooper Eduardo Reyes and Trooper John Philbin were patrolling the south end of the Tri-State (I-294) Tollway when they were dispatched to a medical emergency on I-294 northbound at milepost 21.75 in Justice. Upon arriving, Trooper Reyes observed a woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The woman was observed to be very pale, limp, not breathing, and without a pulse. Trooper Reyes immediately began to preform CPR on the patient.

While Trooper Reyes was preforming CPR, Trooper Philbin arrived on scene and retrieved his Automated External Defibrillator (AED) from his squad car and applied it onto the woman until an ambulance arrived. The woman was taken to LaGrange Hospital and is said to be breathing on her own and in stable condition.

District 15 Commander Captain Robert Meeder says the lifesaving actions taken by the Troopers is a,”testament to their training and exemplify their dedication to the Illinois State Police core goals of serving and protecting the motoring public and the citizens of Illinois.”