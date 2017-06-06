Quigley Says Russians Hacked State Elections Files
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 5:07 AM

A Chicago congressman is confirming Russians hacked the Illinois Board of Elections this past fall. The “Chicago Tribune” reports that Mike Quigley, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, says Russian operatives hacked the elections board and looked at voter database files. News of the hack had been previously reported, but this is the first time the Russians have been named as the ones behind it. Voting machines were not hacked, nor was the software that counts and compiles votes, but Quigley says what was done could be a step toward something more sinister. He says state elections boards in Illinois and elsewhere should be given federal funds to protect themselves against more intrusive hacks.

