R.A.C.E. Foundation Makes Contribution to Will County Children’s Advocacy Center

Chicagoland Speedway’s R.A.C.E. Foundation recently made at $1,500 contribution to the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center. R.A.C.E., otherwise known as Racing Advocates for Community Enrichment was established in 2012 to provide support to nonprofit organizations and charitable causes while volunteering to cultivate community growth. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow established the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in 1995 to vastly improve investigations into cases involving the sexual abuse of children.