R.U.S.H. Announces Town Hall Meeting to Discuss Transportation Issues

Residents United for Safer Highways has announced a community town hall meeting to discuss the ongoing transportation issues facing Will County. This community town hall is open to the public and will bring together members of several Illinois transportation agencies and invited local elected officials to discuss what immediate and long term options are available to make Will County highways safer. The major topics of conversation will be the widening of I-80 from Rt. 30 in New Lenox to Ridge Road in Minooka, replacing aging bridges over the Des Plaines River on I-80 and I-55 and the funding of area Interstate and infrastructure improvements. The community town hall will be Thursday, January 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Moser Performing Arts Center at the University of St. Francis, 500 Wilcox Street in Joliet. Seating is limited and the doors open at 5:30 p.m.