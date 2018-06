Downtown Joliet saw huge crowds for Race Fan Rally. Nearly 8-thousand people attended the event. NASCAR legends, Bobby and Donnie Allison were there. The 18th annual event is the prelude to the big NASCAR weekend at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend!

The 2018 Stars and Stripes NASCAR Weekend (Day 1 of 4): Parking lots open at 1:00pm, gates open and practices and qualifying begin at 2:00pm. Expect additional traffic on I-80 in the area throughout the weekend.