Race Fan Rally Headed for Downtown Joliet This September

On Wednesday, September 17th one of the biggest single-day NASCAR fan fests in the Midwest will take over downtown Joliet. Race Fan Rally is the annual single-day NASCAR fan fest held on the Wednesday before the Monster Energy Cup races at Chicagoland Speedway in September. This years Race Fan Rally will include live music entertainment, vendors, beer tents, driver appearances, a race car simulator, show cars and driver interviews and autograph sessions. The event gets started at 5:00 p.m. with entertainment from M&R Rush on the main stage and it’ll end with a huge fireworks display to close out Race Fan Rally at 10:00 p.m.