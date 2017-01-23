Ragan Freitag Leaving County Board Seat

Will County Board member Ragan Freitag has accepted the role of Chief of Staff to the County Board. Freitag will be replacing Bruce Friefeld who resigned at the end of the year. Friefeld served in the role of chief of staff for 28 years. Freitag, who has served District 6 on the county board since 2012, was re-elected to her seat for a two year term in November. WJOL’s multiple messages to Freitag have not yet been returned. An announcement regarding Freitag’s acceptance of the position is expected to made in the next week.