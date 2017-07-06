Railroad Work Will Close Laraway Road On Friday

The City of Joliet Department of Public Works is announcing that Laraway Road will be closed between Route 53 and Brandon Road on Friday, July 7th. The Union Pacific Railroad will be completing repair work to the Laraway Road railroad crossing between 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM on Friday, July 7, 2017.

The road will remain open to vehicular traffic but there will be periods of time where flaggers temporarily stop traffic. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area.