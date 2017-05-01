Rain Measured In Inches For The Last Weekend of April

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds for the last weekend of April. The National Weather Service is reporting that up to 4.5 inches of rain fell across an area centered on the Illinois River Valley to Chicago on Saturday April 29th. The highest in central LaSalle County. Morris saw 3.56 inches, Minooka, 3.51 and Joliet 3.2 inches of rain.

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Chicago IL

1018 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017

…Morning Rainfall Roundup…

The following are rain amounts for the previous 24-hours

as measured in the morning by NWS Cooperative Observers

and CoCoRaHS observers.

Observations are usually taken between 6 AND 8 AM.

24-hour rainfall amounts

for Sunday(04/30/17)…

Illinois Rain

Location (County): fall (inches)

Ottawa (La Salle)……………………….4.50

Oglesby 1ESE (La Salle)………………….4.44

La Salle (La Salle)……………………..4.37

Ottawa 1NW (La Salle)……………………3.77

Ottawa 2N (La Salle)…………………….3.77

Streator 1WSW (La Salle)…………………3.75

Morris (Grundy)…………………………3.56

Minooka (Grundy)………………………..3.51

Streator 4ENE (La Salle)…………………3.49

Joliet 2n (Will)………………………..3.20

Marseilles (La Salle)……………………3.20

Seneca 2SSW (La Salle)…………………..3.18

Plainfield 3ESE (Will)…………………..3.08

Channahon 1NNE (Will)……………………3.08

Morris 5NNW (Grundy)…………………….3.07

Coal City 4NNW (Grundy)………………….3.05

Carbon Hill 3.1N (Grundy)………………..3.05

Wilmington 6NW (Will)……………………3.02

Plainfield 2SSE (Will)…………………..2.99

Joliet 2W (Will)………………………..2.97

Plainfield 3SE (Will)……………………2.94

Joliet Lock/dam (Will)…………………..2.92

Morris (Grundy)…………………………2.91

Morris 6ESE (Grundy)…………………….2.89

Lockport 1SE (Will)……………………..2.87

Sheridan 3SSE (La Salle)…………………2.83

Channahon 2SSE (Will)……………………2.81

Coal City 3N (Grundy)……………………2.80

Oswego 5SSE (Kendall)……………………2.79

Rogers Park 2SW (Cook)…………………..2.75

Willow Springs (Cook)……………………2.67

Aurora 4NE (Du Page)…………………….2.62

Plainfield 5SW (Kendall)…………………2.61

Evanston 1N (Cook)………………………2.60

Oak Park 2S (Cook)………………………2.60

Mazon 0.5ENE (Grundy)……………………2.60

Aurora (Kane)…………………………..2.59

Romeoville (Will)……………………….2.59

Plainfield (Will)……………………….2.59

Chicago 6ESE (Cook)……………………..2.57

Earlville 3S (La Salle)………………….2.55

Palos Park 1SW (Cook)……………………2.55

Sugar Grove 1NE (Kane)…………………..2.55

North Aurora 2NE (Kane)………………….2.53

Worth (Cook)……………………………2.52

Villa Park 1NW (Du Page)…………………2.51

Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)……………2.48

Montgomery 1SSE (Kendall)………………..2.47

Plano (Kendall)…………………………2.47

Joliet (Will)…………………………..2.44

Elmhurst 2SE (Du Page)…………………..2.42

Aurora 4SE (Du Page)…………………….2.41

Lisle 1SE (Du Page)……………………..2.41

Peru (La Salle)…………………………2.41

Lincolnwood 2E (Cook)……………………2.37

Midway Coop (Cook)………………………2.37

Oak Lawn (Cook)…………………………2.36

Chicago 6NNE (Cook)……………………..2.36

Ravenswood Manor (Cook)………………….2.35

Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb)…………………..2.35

Glen Ellyn 1NNW (Du Page)………………..2.35

North Utica 6N (La Salle)………………..2.35

Morris 2SSE (Grundy)…………………….2.32

Batavia 2WNW (Kane)……………………..2.32

Chicago Ridge (Cook)…………………….2.31

Elwood 5NE (Will)……………………….2.31

Naperville 2SE (Du Page)…………………2.30

Oak Lawn 2WNW (Cook)…………………….2.29

Oak Lawn 2SE (Cook)……………………..2.28

Aurora (Kane)…………………………..2.27

Dwight 4NNW (Grundy)…………………….2.27

Batavia 1WSW (Kane)……………………..2.26

Mokena 1W (Will)………………………..2.26

Lisle (Du Page)…………………………2.25

Lombard 1NNW (Du Page)…………………..2.24

Carol Stream (Du Page)…………………..2.24

Mendota (La Salle)………………………2.24

Homer Glen 1ENE (Will)…………………..2.23

Oak Park 1SW (Cook)……………………..2.22

River Forest 1SSE (Cook)…………………2.21

St. Charles (Kane)………………………2.21

Naperville 2ESE (Du Page)………………..2.20

Naperville 1NW (Du Page)…………………2.20

Batavia 1WNW (Kane)……………………..2.20

New Lenox 3E (Will)……………………..2.20

Batavia (Kane)………………………….2.19

Oak Park 1NNE (Cook)…………………….2.16

Downers Grove 1S (Du Page)……………….2.15

Elmhurst (Du Page)………………………2.14

Elburn (Kane)…………………………..2.12

Elmhurst 1ESE (Du Page)………………….2.11

Bridgeview 1NNW (Cook)…………………..2.10

Elk Grove Village 2WSW (Cook)…………….2.10

Aurora 4SE (Du Page)…………………….2.10

Burr Ridge 2SW (Du Page)…………………2.08

Park Ridge (Cook)……………………….2.07

Glen Ellyn 2SSE (Du Page)………………..2.05

Ohare (Cook)……………………………2.04

Elburn (Kane)…………………………..2.02

Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook)…………….1.97

New Lenox 2SE (Will)…………………….1.97

Naperville 2ESE (Du Page)………………..1.96

La Grange Park 1SSW (Cook)……………….1.94

Manhattan 1ESE (Will)……………………1.93

West Chicago (Du Page)…………………..1.92

New Lenox 4SE (Will)…………………….1.91

Paw Paw (Lee)…………………………..1.90

Burnham-hegewisch 2NNW (Cook)…………….1.88

Midway (Cook)…………………………..1.88

Hoffman Estates 5W (Cook)………………..1.87

St. Charles 6NW (Kane)…………………..1.87

Elgin (Kane)……………………………1.86

Elgin 1S (Kane)…………………………1.86

Botanic Gardens (Cook)…………………..1.85

Manhattan 5ENE (Will)……………………1.82

Manhattan (Will)………………………..1.82

Sugar Grove 1ENE (Kane)………………….1.78

Manhattan 2SE (Will)…………………….1.77

Westmont (Du Page)………………………1.74

Glencoe (Cook)………………………….1.73

Elgin 8WSW (Kane)……………………….1.71

Romeoville (Will)……………………….1.70

Rochelle (Ogle)…………………………1.70

Wilmington 3SE (Will)……………………1.68

De Kalb (De Kalb)……………………….1.64

Cortland (De Kalb)………………………1.64

De Kalb (De Kalb)……………………….1.63

Elgin 2W (Kane)…………………………1.63

Dwight (Livingston)……………………..1.62

Homewood (Cook)…………………………1.58

Arlington Heights 1SW (Cook)……………..1.57

Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook)…………………..1.57

Bannockburn (Lake)………………………1.56

Amboy (Lee)…………………………….1.53

Wheeling (Cook)…………………………1.53

Genoa (De Kalb)…………………………1.52

Riverwoods (Lake)……………………….1.52

Highwood 1S (Lake)………………………1.52

Barrington (Lake)……………………….1.50

Flossmoor 1ESE (Cook)……………………1.49

Buckley (Iroquois)………………………1.48

Lansing (Cook)………………………….1.47

Elgin (Kane)……………………………1.46

Dekalb (De Kalb)………………………..1.43

Gibson 2SW (Ford)……………………….1.37

Ashton (Lee)……………………………1.37

Lake Forest 2NNE (Lake)………………….1.37

Palatine 1E (Cook)………………………1.36

Chicago 5NE (Cook)………………………1.35

Mundelein (Lake)………………………..1.33

Park Forest (Cook)………………………1.30

Lake Zurich (Lake)………………………1.29

Lincolnshire 1N (Lake)…………………..1.28

Rochelle (Ogle)…………………………1.27

Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake)………………….1.25

Flossmoor (Cook)………………………..1.24

Park Forest 1SW (Cook)…………………..1.23

Gilberts (Kane)…………………………1.20

Sterling 4NE (Lee)………………………1.19

Dixon 2SW (Lee)…………………………1.17

Gurnee 2W (Lake)………………………..1.17

Mundelein (Lake)………………………..1.17

Gibson 6NE (Ford)……………………….1.16

Dixon 3NNW (Lee)………………………..1.16

Alsip (Cook)……………………………1.15

Monee (Will)……………………………1.14

Gibson 3WNW (Ford)………………………1.12

Pontiac 1SE (Livingston)…………………1.08

Rockford 3NE (Winnebago)…………………1.07

Wadsworth 1SSE (Lake)……………………1.06

Byron 3N (Ogle)…………………………1.06

Rockford 2ENE (Winnebago)………………..1.05

Lansing (Cook)………………………….1.04

Lake Villa 1SSW (Lake)…………………..1.03

Waukegan 2N (Lake)………………………1.03

Crete 3E (Will)…………………………1.03

Beecher 3ENE (Will)……………………..1.02

Capron (Boone)………………………….1.01

Rockford 1NW (Winnebago)…………………1.01

Rockford (Winnebago)…………………….1.01

Bonfield 4WSW (Kankakee)…………………1.00

Lakemoor 2SE (Lake)……………………..0.98

Algonquin 1N (McHenry)…………………..0.98

Chatsworth (Livingston)………………….0.95

Winthrop Harbor 1SSW (Lake)………………0.95

Fox Lake 2SE (Lake)……………………..0.95

Chatsworth (Livingston)………………….0.95

Peotone (Will)………………………….0.95

Park Forest 1NNE (Cook)………………….0.94

Bourbonnais (Kankakee)…………………..0.93

Cissna Park 1S (Iroquois)………………..0.93

Machesney Park 3ENE (Winnebago)…………..0.92

Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago)………………….0.90

Roscoe 2se (Winnebago)…………………..0.90

Woodstock 4SW (McHenry)………………….0.89

Lake Villa 2WSW (Lake)…………………..0.87

Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)……………….0.84

Fairbury (Livingston)……………………0.83

Ashkum 5.6E (Iroquois)…………………..0.82

Geneva 4WSW (Kane)………………………0.78

Momence (Kankakee)………………………0.78

Pontiac (Livingston)…………………….0.78

Wonder Lake 1WNW (McHenry)……………….0.76

Momence 6SSW (Kankakee)………………….0.75

Chebanse (Kankakee)……………………..0.70

Watseka 6.9WNW (Iroquois)………………..0.65

Woodstock 5nw (McHenry)………………….0.65

St Anne (Kankakee)………………………0.64

South Beloit 2SE (Winnebago)……………..0.59