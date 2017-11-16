Be a RAKSTAR Like Lincoln-Way Students

During the week of Monday, November 13, 2017 through Friday, November 17, 2017, Lincoln-Way Central took part in promoting kindness and celebrating World Kindness Day, which is celebrated on November 13 each year, with Choose Kindness Week.

Students encouraged participation during lunch periods by playing Kindness Bingo, writing thoughtful notes to the people in their lives, nominating RAKSTARS (Random Acts of Kindness Stars), and creating a kindness chain. The kindness chain is a chain made of written notes of random acts of kindness created by students, and strung together for a visual representation of how the students are acknowledging their own random acts of kindness.

Choose Kindness Week and the note writing campaign is a for students to recognize each other and even staff.

Lincoln-Way Central Social Science teacher and Peer Helper Sponsor, Bobbi Pehle loves the fact that the students own this week, she says, “they’re so excited” and “truly care about their school and spreading kindness.”