They’re on their way downstate. Win or lose in Peoria, Bolingbrook High School will host a rally on Sunday for the Boys Basketball team. The rally will be held in the high school gym at 1pm. The team bus will be accompanied by police and fire escorts. Bolingbrook plays against Chicago Simeon Friday night in the IHSA Boys state Class 4A basketball semifinal. You can hear the game live right here on WJOL beginning at 7:15pm.