Ranger Trailer Reopens This weekend at the Iron Bridge Trailhead Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

Spring has sprung at Midewin National Tallgrass Priarie. Weather permitting, the Ranger Trailer will reopen for the season at the Iron Bridge Trailhead at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Visitors can talk with volunteer rangers at the Ranger Trailer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday throughout the season.

From Sunday, May 6 through Sunday, October 28, volunteer rangers will lead guided hikes to look for bison. Features along the way include a historic farmstead and prairie restoration areas. The hikes will be on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration is not required. Hikes will leave from the Ranger Trailer at the Iron Bridge Trailhead.

During the month of April, operation of the Ranger Trailer will depend on the weather. Updates will be posted on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Midewin and on Twitter: @MidewinNatTP.

The Ranger Trailer at the Iron Bridge Trailhead was introduced in 2016 in response to public interest in the Midewin bison herd. The bison herd was introduced in 2015 as a 20-year conservation experiment. At Midewin, volunteers, partners and staff are working side-by-side, year-round, monitoring to see if the herd’s grazing pattern is helping to attract a more diverse array of native Illinois prairie birds and insects.

The grazing pattern of the herd is unpredictable, but guides keep their eyes and ears open and sometimes receive updates from visitors about where the herd might be grazing. Based on that information, they plan the direction of each tour.

The length of each tour can vary, depending on how far in the bison herd is grazing. The route can be as short as one-half mile and as long as three miles, depending on the herd’s location.

Along the way, guides will point out the sounds of frogs and insects and share fun facts about bison. Did you know that, while a race horse can run 40 mph, bison can run 30-45 mph for up to five miles. While female horns are rounder, more c-shaped, male horns are broader and point straight up.

“We hope people learn something new every time they visit,” said Midewin Volunteer Coordinator Allison Cisneros. Cisneros is with The Nature Conservancy in Illinois and she is co-located with Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie staff. Her work is through a partnership agreement with the USDA Forest Service. “On the hikes, visitors will experience different sights and sounds at different times as the seasons change. From the bluebells, spring beauties, trout lilies and jack-in-the-pulpits of spring to the cheery yellow goldenrod and shocks of bright lavender asters of autumn, the colors of the landscape evolve.”

Trails are open daily, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.