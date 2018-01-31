How To Watch Lunar Eclipse

Thousands of Americans will get to see a special celestial event this morning. There will a super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse. NASA claims this rare celestial trifecta can best be seen in its totality from places like Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, and parts of Nevada. This month’s second full moon will appear 14-percent bigger and 30-percent brighter. Only those viewing the lunar eclipse will see the reddish-orange hue of a blood moon.

