Thousands of Americans are hoping to watch the super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse. NASA claims this rare celestial trifecta can best be seen in its totality from places like Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, and parts of Nevada. On Wednesday this month’s second full moon will appear 14-percent bigger and 30-percent brighter. Only those viewing the total eclipse will see the reddish-orange hue of a blood moon.
Rare Celestial Trifecta: Super Blue Blood Moon, Lunar Eclipse
|
Jan 30, 2018 @ 5:37 AM