Rauner Blames Dems For School Fund Delay

Governor Rauner is blaming the Democrats for the fact that there’s still no action on a school funding reform bill. Rauner says Democrats are playing politics by not acting on the changes in the bill he made with his veto and by not offering an alternative. He also blames Democrats for the fact that his changes haven’t been evaluated by the state board of education, even though he didn’t take steps that could’ve accelerated that scoring. The delay means most school districts will not get their first state aid payment on time.