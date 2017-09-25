Rauner Blasts Protesting Players

Governor Rauner is lining up with President Trump in the NFL National Anthem controversy. Rauner told “Politico” in a statement that he considers those players who kneel during the anthem to be disrespecting the flag, the anthem and the nation’s veterans. He did not go as far and Trump who called for the firing of any player who engages in an anthem protest. Rauner owns a small share of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who chose to stay in the locker room Sunday during the national anthem before the Bears’ game at Soldier Field, except for Steeler Alejandro Villanueva, a military veteran. The Bears issued a statement supporting the players’ right to express themselves peacefully.